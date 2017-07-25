Traffic Alert: Semi-truck rollover - WNEM TV 5

Traffic Alert: Semi-truck rollover

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw County Central Dispatch is on the scene of an accident involving a semi.

Dispatch reports that a semi-truck rolled over on northbound M-23 (Sheridan Road) at Desander at around 10:34 a.m.

It has closed M-13 at that location, northwest of Montrose.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

