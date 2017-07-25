Breaking: Homes evacuated after gas main hit

Homes are being evacuated in Flint after a piece of heavy equipment hit a gas main.

It’s happening in the area of Pettibone and Waldman Avenues.

Chief Raymond Barton told TV5 that a backhoe hit a gas main while crews were replacing water lines.

Consumers Energy is on the scene and we are told that homes on three streets around Pettibone are being evacuated as a precaution.

TV5 crews on scene report a strong smell of natural gas in the area.

Officials expect it to be at least two hours before everything is repaired and people are allowed to go home.

