Man walks into law enforcement offices, confesses to slaying

Authorities say a 52-year-old man walked into law enforcement offices in southwestern Michigan and confessed to killing a woman a few days earlier.

Police in Niles say the man approached a dispatcher on Monday at the Niles Law Enforcement Complex and said he had committed a crime. The dispatcher believed the man was turning himself in on an arrest warrant, but when none was found he spoke to detectives about the killing.

Police went to a home in Niles and found the decomposing body of 52-year-old Angela Cluver. They say the man told police he killed her Friday. Investigators suspect she was strangled and an autopsy was planned. The man was being held pending formal charges.

The Niles Law Enforcement Complex houses several agencies, including the city's police department.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.