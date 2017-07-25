Scammers using caller ID 'spoofing' to trick local families

Authorities say telemarketers and scammers are using city phone numbers to trick local families.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety and the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office said the scammers are using their phone numbers and identity to steal personal information.

It's called "spoofing."

In Bay City, the calls have appeared under the caller ID as "City of Bay City." The number associated with the calls is reportedly 989-892-2701. Police said the phone number is indeed used by the City of Bay City, but the calls are not originating from city officials.

Anyone who has received a similar phone call is asked to contact the department and report the scam.

