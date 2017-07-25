Meijer home delivery service expanding to Mid-Michigan

Out of the grocery basics, but don’t want to run to the store?

In just over a week, you won’t have to.

Meijer is expanding its home delivery service, Shipt, to include Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Flint.

Starting on August 3rd, you get home delivery access to groceries, produce and everyday essentials including baby, health and beauty products.

The program is a membership-based delivery service with either annual or monthly options.

For $99 a year, Shipt members receive unlimited free grocery deliveries on all orders over $35.

Click here to search your delivery zip code and see if your address is included.

Looking to be a Shipt shopper? Click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.