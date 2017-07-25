Saginaw County seeing uptick in West Nile virus

An increase in the West Nile virus has been reported in parts of Saginaw County.

The Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission reports the virus was found in three additional birds last week.

A total of nine birds and three mosquito samples have tested positive for the virus so far this season in Saginaw County.

The positive tests came from Brant, Bridgeport, Blumfield, Birch Run, Kochville, Saginaw, Thomas, Tittabawassee, and Zilwaukee Townships.

West Nile virus in people usually occurs in August and September in Michigan. As of July 24, 2017, there have been no human cases so far this year in Michigan.

If you see a crow or blue jay that has been dead for less than 24 hours, you are encouraged to call the Commission’s office at (989) 755-5751.

