Sheriff's office seeks help recovering stolen tractor

The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office is seeking help recovering a stolen tractor.

The blue Ford tractor was stolen near the intersection of Wellman Line Road and Jordan Road in Speaker Township. It was driven off the property in an unknown direction.

The theft happened between July 16 and July 25, the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact Deputy Wendling or the detective bureau at 810-648-2000 ext. 360.

