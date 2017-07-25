Snyder vetoes bills to speed up sales tax break on trade-ins - WNEM TV 5

Snyder vetoes bills to speed up sales tax break on trade-ins

LANSING, MI (AP) -

Gov. Rick Snyder has vetoed bills that would have accelerated sales tax breaks on car trade-ins.

Snyder said Tuesday that the legislation conflicts with a compromise made with lawmakers in 2013. He says the bills would "create additional financial strain" for the state.

Under current law, a car owner trading in a vehicle for another pays sales tax on the difference between the two. But there are limits; this year, for example, it's $3,500. The limit grows each year.

The House Fiscal Agency says legislation vetoed by Snyder would have cost the Treasury about $15 million by 2021 if it had become law.

The bills' supporters say Michigan can afford greater tax breaks because the economy has improved.

