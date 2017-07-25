Humidity returns with a chance for showers and storms

Another winning weather day on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures with little in the way of humidity! As we begin the new day and head into the half way point of the work week things are changing. More humidity plus the chance for showers increases.

Overnight

Tuesday encompassed picture perfect weather. Nothing but blue skies and a few passing clouds with seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

As we head through the overnight hours we are seeing little more than an increase in cloud cover. Even with clouds filling in we are remaining dry.

Temperatures continue to slowly slip into the upper 50s and lower 60s for overnight lows. Not quite as cool as last night, but still comfortable if you want to open up the windows and let the breeze in.

Wednesday & Thursday

You may want a light jacket again for the morning as we wake up to temps in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Similar to Tuesday by the afternoon you can ditch the jacket as we will be heating up, plus an increase in humidity. Highs will rise into the lower and middle 80s with a little more of the mugginess coming into play.

Along with the warmer temps and humidity we will also see an increase in cloud cover followed by a chance for showers...at least for some folks.

Despite that increase in clouds, rain should hold off for the morning commute. The best chances for any rain or thunderstorm activity Wednesday morning will be in our northern and western areas, north of US-10. That activity is weakening as it arrives.

The vast majority of the region will be dry through the daylight hours of Wednesday as well, with just an isolated chance for a shower or storm during the afternoon to the north and west of the Tri-Cities. The best chances for more widespread rain will come overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

Rain chances increase as we head into the late overnight hours of Wednesday and through the overnight period as a cold front begins to push through the region. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible through Thursday before eventually we see shower activity wind down during the evening hours Thursday.

With plenty of cloud cover, temperatures will be a bit cooler Thursday than Wednesday with afternoon highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Friday - Sunday

We know there’s still a few more days to go, but your weekend is looking terrific so we want to talk about it!

Once storms leave the area Thursday evening, high pressure takes control not only Thursday night, but all the way through the weekend as well.

Expect decreasing clouds giving way to mostly sunny skies Friday with a day in the upper 70s. Temperatures will rise a few degrees each day with upper 70s on Saturday and lower 80s expected Sunday.

Even with a jump into the low 80s, we should remain comfortable all weekend long, with humidity on the low end, so it will be comfortable.

No matter what you're doing this weekend, if it takes you outside it will be perfect!

