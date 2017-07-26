AZ driver's manual updated with traffic stop rules

There's a new effort to keep police and drivers safe during traffic stops and it can be found in a driver's manual.

The new edition of Arizona’s driving manual has a section advising drivers how to behave when pulled over by police.

Among the tips are rolling down the window, turning off the radio, keeping both hands on the wheel and letting the officer know if there is a weapon in the car.

The manual makes it clear that disobeying an officer's commands can get you arrested.

The goal is to make traffic stops as peaceful as possible.

"We've also had people that are genuinely concerned for us. They'll tell us 'Man, you guys aren't getting a fair shake.' Because they see things, they know things and really it's our society in general that's changed because of social media. It's a different animal that we all have to deal with,” said Deputy Ryan Roher with the Pima County Sheriff’s Office.

