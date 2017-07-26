Training center for workers with special needs celebrates 50 years

It may look like an old factory, but there’s more than meets the eye.

The Arnold Center in Midland is celebrating 50 years of helping those with disabilities. It’s a place that hosts training for more than 350 workers with special needs – providing them with both employment and life experience.

"I don't have a very good experience with jobs but since I’ve been working here it's been great,” Genine Wenzel said.

Wenzel recycles old car parts at the Arnold Center.

Employees said the center is about more than just clocking in.

“They've helped a lot with people getting a job in the community and helping them if they go through hard times or if they need someone to talk to,” Wenzel said.

The Arnold Center is the 8th largest employer in Midland. While they’ve reached a huge milestone, they're celebrating the people they've helped more than their years in service.

Chris chamberlain is looking forward to the celebration, while looking back on the thousands they've helped.

"To really acknowledge all of the hard work that the community has put into helping people integrate into the community and make Midland a diverse community,” Chamberlain said.

Wenzel is just one of those people. She, too, has a bright future ahead of her all thanks to hard work and the Arnold Center.

"Yesterday, I just went for a job safety training and I passed so I start Monday morning to work at Dow Chemical in Auburn,” she said.

The Arnold Center will celebrate its 50th anniversary Wednesday in the 400 block of Wexford in Midland starting at 11 a.m.

Events include a luncheon and awards ceremony.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.