Police to patrol Saginaw County road for illegal trash dumping

A relatively unoccupied road has become a dumping ground in recent years and a Mid-Michigan sheriff is trying to stop it.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office organized a clean-up effort of Banner Road in Spaulding Township between M-13 and South Washington Road.

There's few homes along the road, and people have regularly dumped a variety of trash there for years - like old roofing shingles, mattresses and glass.

Sheriff Bill Federspiel said it's time for this illegal activity to end.

“Utilize the landfill in Taymouth Township. Yes, it’s going to cost you money, but it’s the right thing to do. I personally took two trailers full of debris from my property down to the Taymouth landfill. I know it’s expensive, but it’s the right thing to do,” Federspiel said.

The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office is now in charge of public safety in Spaulding Township, and plans to patrol Banner Road.

If you see someone dumping trash illegally, call 911 or the sheriff's office.

