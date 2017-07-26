Mostly dry today, a few hit and miss rain chances

It's been a great start to the week in Mid-Michigan and while most of us will remain dry through today, our streak of completely dry weather for the entire viewing area will come to an end.

Today & Tonight

Most in Mid-Michigan will be making the morning commute dry for today, but a few showers have been passing through. The highest coverage of rain has been in areas near M-55, but a few showers have passed through the Thumb as well.

The highest chances for rain will be in the northern counties today. We'll likely see the showers and thunderstorms move through this morning, give way to a break, before more are possible again later this afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rain and a few stronger storms are possible.

Though chances are lower around the Tri-Cities, Thumb, and to the south for a good chunk of the day and evening, chances will be increasing as the night goes on as a cold front gets closer to the region.

Outside of the rain, skies will feature more cloud cover today compared to yesterday, but still feature plenty of breaks, especially the farther south you are. Northern areas will likely see mostly cloudy skies for most of the day. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s with humidity becoming more noticeable today.

Cloud cover increases for everyone late tonight and rain and thunderstorms will continue to be possible. With plenty of clouds overnight, expect a mild and muggy night with lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday

We'll start cloudy on Thursday and until the front clears the region, we'll have chances for scattered rain and thunderstorms. A few areas of rain will be possible for the morning commute tomorrow, so you may need the umbrella. As always, we'll have all the details on Wake Up.

The front will be sagging southward through the day and by the evening hours, we'll really start to see the rain chances dwindle, especially the farther north you are. Outside of the I-69 corridor who may still be winding down around dinnertime, we are expecting to be dry for your evening plans.

Skies will also begin clearing, so we should be able to sneak in some sun for the evening hours. Lows will fall off into the lower 60s Thursday night.

Friday - Sunda y

Not much has changed in regards to your weekend forecast and that is great news!

We'll feature a few more clouds on Friday, but overall we expect any clouds Friday to diminish during the second half of the day, and even with clouds, should still see plenty of sun. Highs on Friday will be cooler behind the front in the 70s.

Saturday and Sunday are very similar days, with temperatures in the 80s. We are expecting those lower 80s to be accompanied by pleasant levels of humidity.

The only minor difference between the two days will be some extra cloud cover on Sunday compared to the nearly cloudless day on Saturday, but still expect a mostly sunny day. Minor details right?

We're at the halfway point in the week, you're almost there!

