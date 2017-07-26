Bay County beach still closed due to bacteria levels

A Mid-Michigan beach remains closed due to poor water quality.

The Bay County Health Department reports bacteria levels from Monday, July 24 at Brissette Beach still exceeded the State of Michigan’s water quality standard.

Due to the results, the beach will be closed until further notice.

The beach will reopen once levels fall back into place.

Brissette Beach was initially closed on July 13 after tests revealed E. coli levels four times higher than normal.

The Bay County Health Department said the bacteria levels rose because of the excessive rain this month.

