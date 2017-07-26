Coaches remember student athlete who collapsed, died during workout

A young teen who abruptly collapsed and died just after a workout with his team was remembered by his coaches as one of the most positive athletes in the school.

It was a day like any other and a workout Everson Guild had done before.

“He was having a great day. He was being a remarkable young man that he is - laughing, joking, just being a 14-year-old boy,” Grand Ledge Varsity Football Coach Matt Bird said.

Bird was in the room when the teen collapsed, along with more than 20 of Guild's teammates.

“I was so proud of the other 14-year-old young men that handled it as well as they did and gave us the opportunity to do everything that we could to be with him and be what we are here in this community and that's a family,” Bird said.

Grand Ledge Schools Superintendent Brian Metcalf and Bird described Guild as a good student, even appearing on the WKAR show “Curious Crew.”

On top of that, they said he was a good athlete and a good person, too.

“This is a young man that had the beautiful ability to talk to the quietest person in the room, and then the most vocal person in the room and make them feel important,” Bird said.

While Guild’s family tries to cope with this sudden loss, Bird had this message to share:

In honor of Everson, the family is requesting the community remember what Everson is about: love, compassion, caring, gratefulness, determination and generosity. We ask that each person try to exemplify one of these traits in hopes of making the world a better place, as this is what Everson did on a daily basis.

Guild's cause of death is still unknown.

Copyright 2017 CBS News / WLNS. All rights reserved.