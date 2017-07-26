Judge scolds mom after child shoots self

A Detroit mother whose son shot himself with her gun was sentenced Tuesday to probation.

The incident happened back in March.

Police said Shecolby Green's nine-year-old son found the handgun inside her purse and accidentally shot himself in the right hand.

He was treated at a hospital.

Green was charged with 2nd degree child abuse and a felony firearms violation.

She struck a deal and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

During sentencing, retired Wayne County Circuit Judge Dalton Roberson criticized Green.

"You are a living example of why people should not have guns in their house because with your children in your house you have to put the gun -- You thought it was safe in your purse, didn't you? It wasn't, and you almost gave up your child's life for it,” Roberson said.

Roberson was filling in for another judge during Green's sentencing.

He went on to tell her to never buy a gun again.

