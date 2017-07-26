Michigan rules on drunk driving in driveway

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled Tuesday about drunk driving in home driveways.

The case goes back several years when in 2014 officers went to the home of a Northville man responding to noise complaints from neighbors.

They said he was driving his Cadillac in and out of his garage with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit.

It had long been up for debate if he, and others in a similar situation, could be charged.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Supreme Court overruled the lower court's opinion and said yes, they could be given a DUI.

According to the state's supreme court, since a driveway is "generally accessible to motor vehicles," under state law it's unlawful to be drunk behind the wheel.

