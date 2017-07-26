Motorcycle rider hits deer, then hit by vehicle

A Mid-Michigan motorcycle rider was seriously hurt after hitting a deer and then getting hit by a car.

It happened on Tuesday, July 25, at 9:29 p.m. at the intersection of Weidman and Crawford in Isabella County’s Isabella Township.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Department reports that Frances Bailey, 57, from Rosebush, was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Weidman Road when he hit a deer running across the road.

Bailey was thrown from his bike and hit by a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Bailey was seriously hurt, with injuries to his head and lower body.

He was airlifted to Spectrum hospital, but his condition is unclear at this time.

