WantedWednesday: Police searching for Latishi Barnes

Authorities need your help tracking down a woman wanted on strangulation charges.

Midland Police Department are looking for 32-year-old Latishi Ann Barnes. She is wanted on three felony counts of assault by strangulation and using a dangerous weapon, police said.

Barnes is described as 5’9” tall and weighs about 210 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.

