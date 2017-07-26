Company delays road closures for large convoy haul - WNEM TV 5

Company delays road closures for large convoy haul

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

The plan to shut down several intersections in Bay City has been delayed for at least one day. 

The company in charge of hauling the large convoys of tractor trailers confirmed the delay. 

The trailers will be traveling from Bay Aggregate, Inc. on Tiernan Road down to M-15. 

Once things get started, the delays will take place 15 minutes at a time and last from about 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. until August 25. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

