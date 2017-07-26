Michigan DNR firefighters heading to Canada to fight wildfires

A plane releases fire-quenching chemicals on a wildfire near Nevada’s Battle Mountain. Michigan Department of Natural Resources firefighters were among teams battling the grass and brush fire earlier this month. Photo courtesy Elko County Sheriff’s Office

Michigan DNR firefighters join crews fighting wildfires across the country, including this grass and brush blaze in Nevada

Firefighters from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are heading to Canada to help fight wildfires raging in British Columbia.

Eight Michigan firefighters will join two, 20 person, international teams, to battle the flames that have burned more than 930,000 acres since April 1.

The crews will spend two weeks there, working up to 16-hour days.

Additional Michigan fire resources also have been sent to fire efforts in Arizona, Wyoming, Nevada, and Washington state so far this year.

When crews are sent on out-of-state assignments, the DNR is fully reimbursed for all costs associated with the support.

