Properties tagged with graffiti across Mt. Pleasant

Authorities are investigating a string of vandalism in Mt. Pleasant and they need the public’s help finding the person or group responsible.

PIO Jeff Browne with the Mt. Pleasant Police Department told TV5 someone has been painting graffiti on properties across the city.

Browne said the vandalism began in June where a building and dumpster in the 400 and 500 block of North Mission were tagged with yellow spray-painted graffiti.

Since then, many similar doodles have been found from downtown Mt. Pleasant to Central Michigan University’s campus.

Investigators believe the string of incidents are connected and are asking that all graffiti be reported to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 989-779-9111.

