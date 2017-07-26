1 injured in crash involving motorcycle - WNEM TV 5

1 injured in crash involving motorcycle

Posted: Updated:
WNEM WNEM
BUENA VISTA, MI (WNEM) -

At least one person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at Dixie and Brunkow in Buena Vista.

Michigan State Police said one person that was on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. That person's condition is unknown.

The accident involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

TV5 will update once we have more information.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.