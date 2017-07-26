1 injured in crash involving motorcycle

At least one person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle.

It happened Wednesday afternoon at Dixie and Brunkow in Buena Vista.

Michigan State Police said one person that was on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. That person's condition is unknown.

The accident involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

TV5 will update once we have more information.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.