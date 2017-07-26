Traffic alert: Daily road closures to be in place for large convoy haul

Wind energy continues to expand in Mid-Michigan as companies try to produce more clean energy.

However, moving the materials to build all those turbines can leave traffic a mess for everyone else.

A new shipment of materials could mean delays coming to your daily commute.

"I'll have to probably take some back roads that kind of take me out of my way," said Bil Taber, Bay City resident.

Taber said he drives through the intersection of Center and Trumbull Avenue six days a week, which means the month long traffic delays starting on Thursday could show his morning commute.

"It's one of those things that kind of inconvenience you, but what can you do," Taber said.

Traffic will be stopped for about 20 minutes at 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday through Friday at the Independence Bridge and the following intersections: Columbus Avenue and M-15, Center and Trumbull, Woodside and Trumbull, and Wilder and Patterson.

Paul Strpko is with Fisher Companies, which will be using semi-trailers to haul massive pieces of wind turbines out to the Thumb.

"This project has about 29 full components and there's 10 pieces to each turbine," Strpko said.

Strpko said he estimates anywhere between four to six trucks will be lined up Thursday at the staging area ready to go, complete with multiple police escorts from Bay County.

"The tower sections are a little over 100 feet long. The blades are a little over 200 feet long," Strpko said.

Strpko said that's why this project will take so long, but not everyone is upset about it.

Doug Vanderlaan said he uses the Center and Trumbull intersection every day on his way to work.

"I don't think it's going to bother me at all. I'm glad for the progress and glad to see that things are going to be happening here through Bay City and out in the Thumb and I think it's going to be a good thing," Vanderlaan said.

The traffic advisory goes into effect on Thursday and lasts for a month ending on Aug. 25.

