Fundraiser for reconstruction of historic Whaley House

A historic home and museum was destroyed in a blaze. Now crews need your help to restore it.

The Whaley House in Flint remains closed following the 2015 fire.

As the house is more than 150 years old, reconstruction takes time and a lot of money.

"The house caught fire when the contractors were working on it," said Thomas Henthorn, president of the Whaley Historic House Museum.

He said in 2015 they almost lost an important part of Flint's history. Luckily it was able to be saved, but now there's a lot of work to be done.

"Close to two-thirds of the house needs renovation. The roof needed to be replaced and when you start taking apart an old house and doing renovations on it, you find things that need to be addressed," Henthorn said.

The house sustained a lot of water damage from crews putting out the fire. Now the house needs to be renovated, but in order to do so they need help.

"Leaves us about $250,000 short of what we need to put the house back together," Henthorn said.

Daniel Connor, executive director of the Whaley Historic House Museum, said they plan to work with the restaurant Panera Bread as a way to generate money for the construction.

"Bring the flyer at the time of purchase and we will receive 20 percent of your purchase total. It will go back to benefiting the Whaley House," Connor said.

Henthorn said ultimately he just wants people to be able to benefit from the lessons they can learn from the historic site.

"What we like to see is a more engaged Whaley House and that can actually put us in a good footing to actually serve the community for the next 40 years as we have for the past 40 years," Henthorn said.

The fundraiser starts Aug. 10 at the Panera Bread on Miller Road in Flint Township.

