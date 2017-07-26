President to reverse policy on trans people in military

President Donald Trump has made plenty of policy announcements via Twitter and Wednesday's is no less controversial.

While he didn't offer specifics, he did say he would reverse the Obama-era decision to allow transgender people to serve in the military and it is stirring up quite the debate.

The issue took center stage last year when the ban was lifted on transgender people in the military, but now the tables have turned after a series of early morning tweets from President Trump.

"That the president of the country, that I risked my life to serve, has spit on me," said Char Davenport, transgender veteran.

That is Davenport's reaction to the latest series of tweets from President Trump saying transgender people will be banned from serving in the military.

Davenport served in the military for seven years. She is the president of the Michigan Transgender Veterans Group.

"I was aghast. I could not believe what I had read. I was scared," Davenport said.

In his tweets, President Trump pointed to "tremendous medical costs and disruption" as the reasons behind the ban. That is something that doesn't sit well with Davenport.

"Hormone treatments are inexpensive. Any therapy is inexpensive. If every transgender person had surgery it would be about one-fifth of what the military spends on just Viagra," Davenport said.

The White House said Wednesday they haven't worked out how the new policy will effect those who are actively serving in the military, which is something Davenport said is troubling.

"Well imagine anybody in that position. You don't know when you wake up in the morning, do I have a job or don't I? Is my country going to let me serve in the military," Davenport said.

She said she is worried a move like this could be opening the door for even more discrimination towards an already targeted group.

"If it's OK for our president to talk this way about vets, it makes me so sad because does that open up the door for other people all around us to say "OK, hey OK, this is alright,'" Davenport said.

A 2016 study by the Defense Department found there's between 1,300 and 6,600 transgender people currently serving in the military and letting them serve openly has a minimal impact on healthcare costs.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.