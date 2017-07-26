Health company warns of new scam

MidMichigan Health is warning consumers of a new scam going around.

Residents in the Midland area have been receiving phone calls from individuals attempting to fraudulently sell them home medical equipment and rehabilitation devices on MidMichigan Health's behalf, the company said.

"Please be aware that MidMichigan Health does not, nor do any of its affiliated entities, conduct sales via direct calls to consumers. As a precaution, do not give out any personal information over the phone (e.g., bank-account details, credit-card numbers, birth dates, social-security numbers, etc.) to any individual allegedly representing MidMichigan Health or any affiliated entity," the company said on its Facebook page.

Midland Police have been notified of the situation.

If you live in the Midland area and receive a call like this you are asked to call the Midland Police Department at 989-631-5716.

If you live elsewhere and receive a call like this contact MidMichigan Health's corporate compliance officer at corporate.compliance@MidMichigan.org and your local police department.

