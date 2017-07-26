Scattered rain continues for Thursday

Grab the umbrella before heading out tonight and keep it handy for Thursday morning. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder roll through overnight into the day Thursday bringing our lawns and gardens a nice soaking. The rainy weather won't last long though. We dry out and clear out just in time for the weekend.

Tonight

Rain continues across the middle half of the lower peninsula tonight, although not everyone is seeing the rain though.

Light steady rain continues for those north of Saginaw while folks south of the bay are mostly staying dry.

Rain chances do increase for everyone overnight and showers and thunderstorms will become a little more widespread. Most of the rain will stay on the light side, but if any thunderstorms pop up we could see a few pockets of heavier rain and some gusty winds.

Severe weather is Not expected overnight.

With plenty of clouds and some rain overnight, expect mild and muggy conditions with lows in the upper 60s. See the hourly forecast here.

Thursday

Rain continues for the overnight and morning hours. Have the umbrella ready to go and plan for a few extra minutes on the morning commute as some of us are waking up to rain.

Not everyone will start the day with rain Thursday, but the chance for showers and storms does remain through the afternoon hours until the front clears the region.

Showers and storms will be more scattered Thursday as the cold front sags southward through the day. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be moving from north to south through the morning and afternoon, and by the evening hours, we'll really start to see the rain dwindle.

The farther north you are the earlier you will see the rain end. Those along the I-69 corridor may still be winding down with the rain around dinnertime, but most of us will be dry for any evening plans you may have.

Skies will also begin clearing tomorrow night, so we should be able to sneak in some sun for the late evening hours. Highs will be a little cooler tomorrow in the upper 70s with lows expected to fall off into the lower 60s Thursday night.

Friday - Sunday

Your weekend forecast remains a bright spot with stellar conditions expected for 2 of the 3 days.

We'll feature a few more clouds on Friday with an isolated chance for a few spotty or isolated showers Friday morning and early afternoon.

Most won't see any rain at all on Friday and the clouds will begin to diminish during the second half of the day. Despite a morning shower or two we will should still see plenty of sun. Highs on Friday will be cooler behind the front in the middle 70s.

Saturday and Sunday will be perfect! Temperatures in the 80s accompanied by pleasant levels of humidity and plenty of sunshine.

The only minor difference between Saturday and Sunday will be some extra cloud cover on Sunday compared to the nearly cloudless day on Saturday, but still expect mostly sunny skies both days. See the 7-day forecast graphic here.

We're more than halfway there, we can make it!

