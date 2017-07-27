Local leaders to discuss prevention for heroin epidemic

Local leaders will put prevention into practice as they work to tackle Mid-Michigan's heroin epidemic.

It's part of an ongoing effort organized in part by the Bay County Prevention Network.

A Heroin Summit Thursday night will include several speakers, including State Rep. Brian Elder and Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham. They'll speak about what's been done to address the heroin crisis, what projects are still underway, and what you can do to help.

The summit is at 6 p.m. at the Lincoln Center in Bay City.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.