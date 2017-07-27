Local hospital invests $6M in Mid-Michigan addition

A local hospital announces a nearly $6 million investment in Mid-Michigan.

McLaren Bay Region began work Wednesday on an addition to its west campus in Bay County’s Bangor Township.

The expansion includes renovating and adding on to its radiation oncology building. The addition will house a system designed for better targeting of cancer tissue, which means less radiation when taking X-ray images.

Construction is expected to wrap up next April.

