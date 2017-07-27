Mid-Michigan hospital offering free sports physicals

Head injuries are no joke.

As your child prepares to start the upcoming school year, and a new football season, one Mid-Michigan hospital wants to make sure their bodies are properly geared up for the game.

“You wouldn't send that with a player back out onto the field or the court to continue playing a concussion is the same thing we just can't see it right away like we can an extremity injury,” said Jeremy Keinath, nurse manager.

St. Mary's of Michigan Towne Center in Saginaw will offer free sports physicals and concussion baseline assessments for middle and high school students.

They've also offered up some concussion warning signs that parents should look out for, including headache, nausea, vomiting, confusion, poor balance, and behavioral changes.

You can make an appointment Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

