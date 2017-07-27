A bright weekend in store as high pressure moves overhead

We dried out this evening and skies are clearing, but there is one hiccup between tonight and the weekend. A very stray shower is possible for Friday, but a vast majority of us will stay dry. Outside of that, we have a very beautiful weekend on tap.

Tonight

Skies are clearing tonight and that trend will continue into early tomorrow. No concerns for rain as temperatures dip down to around 60 degrees. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Friday

Before high pressure officially takes over for the weekend, a few stray showers may make an appearance across Mid-Michigan during the afternoon hours tomorrow. Outside of that, the rest of us will be under partly cloudy skies. Highs will only top out in the mid 70s on a day when we should see highs in the low 80s. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Saturday and Sunday

High pressure will be our best friend this weekend. We'll have nothing but sunny skies which will mean any outdoor plans are a go. In addition, high temperatures will be in the low 80s which will make this a picture perfect summer weekend.

Early Next Week

High pressure doesn't lose its grip on Mid-Michigan. Skies will remain sunny and dry to start the workweek. Temperatures will creep up into the low to mid 80s, staying rather summerlike heading into the beginning of August.

