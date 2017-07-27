Lingering showers today, gorgeous weekend ahead

After a beautiful start to the week, rain showers returned in parts of Mid-Michigan yesterday, bringing some much needed rainfall to parts of the area. Showers are continuing this morning in scattered fashion, but many of us will be dry once this initial round passes.

Today & Tonight

Most of the rain falling in Mid-Michigan for the morning commute is on the lighter side and we expect little impact from these showers beyond some wet roads. Overall, rain coverage is expected to be highest this morning with spotty activity expected before we really begin drying out this afternoon and evening.

In addition to the rain, we've had some fog spread southward from northern Michigan, so we'll need to watch out for that, especially along our M-55 counties.

As the day goes on, expect gradual clearing in the cloud cover from north to south with plenty of sun expected for the evening hours. Temperatures will largely be in the 70s for afternoon highs.

Skies will be clear through the first half of the night, but a disturbance moving in from the west will likely give us a few extra clouds. We should remain dry, however. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s for most areas.

Friday - Weekend

The one change to Friday's forecast will be the possibility of an isolated shower. If showers do develop on Friday, we do not expect them to last very long and most will not see a thing. Outside of any showers, expect partly sunny skies, with clearing expected through the evening and overnight.

Winds will be gusty out of the northeast on Friday, keeping things cooler at the lakeshore. Inland areas will only see highs in the 70s for tomorrow as well.

Saturday starts chilly with clear skies on Friday night, but plenty of sun through the entire day and a dry air mass will promote efficient warming with highs jumping into the upper 70s by the afternoon.

Sunday is nearly a carbon copy, just a few degrees warmer with more lower 80s expected. Expect mostly sunny skies on Sunday, with low humidity expected from Friday through Sunday.

