Showers gradually end with sun following, gorgeous weekend ahead

After a beautiful start to the week, rain showers returned in parts of Mid-Michigan yesterday, bringing some much needed rainfall to parts of the area. Showers are continuing this morning in scattered fashion, but many of us will be dry once this initial round passes.

Today & Tonight

As the day goes continues, expect gradual clearing in the cloud cover from north to south with plenty of sun expected for the evening hours. We're already seeing plenty of sun in our northern areas. Temperatures will largely be in the 70s for afternoon highs.

After the morning area of rain comes to an end early afternoon, we expect a spotty shower or two at best, If a shower does manage to pop this afternoon, it won't be widespread or last very long.

Skies will be clear through the first half of the night, but a disturbance moving in from the west will likely give us a few extra clouds. We should remain dry, however. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s for most areas.

Friday - Weekend

The one change to Friday's forecast will be the possibility of an isolated shower. If showers do develop on Friday, we do not expect them to last very long and most will not see a thing. Outside of any showers, expect partly sunny skies, with clearing expected through the evening and overnight.

Winds will be gusty out of the northeast on Friday, keeping things cooler at the lakeshore. Inland areas will only see highs in the 70s for tomorrow as well.

Saturday starts chilly with clear skies on Friday night, but plenty of sun through the entire day and a dry air mass will promote efficient warming with highs jumping into the upper 70s by the afternoon.

Sunday is nearly a carbon copy, just a few degrees warmer with more lower 80s expected. Expect mostly sunny skies on Sunday, with low humidity expected from Friday through Sunday.

