11-year-old dies after falling into waterway

Authorities say an 11-year-old boy has died after falling into a waterway while playing in suburban Detroit.

Rescuers responded Wednesday in Trenton following a report that a child had fallen into the Trenton Channel, which connects with the Detroit River.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it pulled the boy from the water after nearly an hour of searching. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The boy's name wasn't immediately released.

The death is under investigation.

