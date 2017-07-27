BREAKING: Deer crashes through window of Saginaw furniture store - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Deer crashes through window of Saginaw furniture store

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Oh deer, this is embarrassing. 

Saginaw County 911 dispatchers report a deer has crashed through the front window of Godwin’s Furniture in the 6000 block of State Street in Saginaw.

The deer is reportedly still inside the building, dispatch said.

