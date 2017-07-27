Michael Moore: Michigan is a 'Brexit' state of America

A Mid-Michigan filmmaker is explaining why he famously predicted President Donald trump would win last year's election.

Michael Moore appeared on the Late Show Wednesday night with Stephen Colbert. The Flint native wrote an open letter last year explaining why Trump would claim victory. He told Colbert it's because Michigan is one of America's "Brexit" states.

"There's a lot of angry people and they don't necessarily like Trump that much but they see him as their human Molotov cocktail that they just want to throw into the system that has hurt them so badly," Moore said.

Moore was appearing on the Late Show to promote his one-man show on Broadway, which opens next month.

Watch the interview here.

