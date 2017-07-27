Man charged in 2nd Michigan slaying after Indiana surrender

A suspect in two slayings in Michigan who was arrested after he surrendered to police in Indiana now faces charges in both deaths.

Murder and other charges were authorized Wednesday against 32-year-old Zachary Patten in Kalamazoo County District Court in the July 20 fatal shooting of 31-year-old Graciela Portillo-Esparza.

Authorities say Patten killed her during an argument involving someone else in Kalamazoo before driving about 30 miles and killing 29-year-old Shane Richardson, the husband of Patten's ex-wife, in Florence Township.

Patten appeared Monday in St. Joseph County District Court on charges including murder in Richardson's slaying.

Patten is getting a court-appointed lawyer.

Patten was arrested July 21 after he approached officers in South Bend, Indiana, and told them he "needed to be arrested."

