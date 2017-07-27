DNR: Meteor shower is perfect stargazing opportunity for campers

An upcoming meteor shower is the perfect opportunity for campers to kick back, roast some s’mores and stargaze.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources invites visitors and campers to catch a view of the Perseid meteor shower during "Meteors & S'mores" in participating Michigan state parks.

The event will be held from Aug. 11-12.

"Many consider themselves lucky if they catch a shooting star, but the Perseid meteor shower is one of the best opportunities to see them with the naked eye," said Elissa Buck, a DNR event coordinator. "We encourage those who want to catch magnificent views with fellow parkgoers take part in one of these Meteors & S'mores events."

The meteor showers are supposed to take place Aug. 9-16, according to the DNR. Visitors are encouraged to make camping reservations throughout the week and sleep under the stars.

Day-use visitors and campers are encouraged to bring blankets, seating, bug spray and snacks and enjoy a night of stargazing. Participating parks will stay open later than their normal closing times.

Complimentary s’mores and campfires are part of the celebration.

Designated viewing areas and viewing times will be specified at each park.

