Dozens evicted after apartment building condemned

Dozens of people were told they have less than 24 hours to leave their home as their apartment building was condemned by authorities.

On Wednesday, July 26, Saginaw Police put up a condemned sign at the Alexis Place Apartments on S. Michigan Street.

Police Chief Robert Ruth and City Inspector John Stemple said the issue is an out-of-state landlord from California who is not maintaining the property or dealing with numerous complaints.

Stemple said there have been ongoing reports from Saginaw Police and numerous complaints from neighbors of "out of control" behavior by residents at the apartments, including loud music, parties, guns, drugs and liquor.

Even the stench from the apartment is so powerful Stemple said he will not risk sending his inspectors inside.

Stemple said the apartments are not registered with the city and have not been inspected for "awhile."

Thursday, residents returned to the complex to pick up their belongings.

TV5's Coty Kuschinsky is speaking with those residents looking for answers. She'll have more tonight on TV5 News.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.