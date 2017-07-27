No name yet on 'mystery' body found July 4 in Lake Michigan

More than three weeks later, authorities in northern Michigan still are trying to identify the body of a man found in Lake Michigan.

The body was found on July 4, about a mile from the Leland Harbor in Leelanau County. It was a white man believed to be between ages 50 and 75.

The sheriff's office released a photo sketch of what the man probably looked like before his death. A small boat was discovered about 8 miles (12.8 kilometers) from the body, but any connection is unknown.

Sheriff Mike Borkovich calls it a "mystery."

Anyone with information can call (231) 256-8800.

