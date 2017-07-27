Traffic lights out due to power outage in Bay City - WNEM TV 5

Traffic lights out due to power outage in Bay City

Posted: Updated:
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Several traffic lights are out due to a power outage in Bay City.

The outage is downtown on the city's east side.

It is unknown when power will be restored.

The city believes the outage was caused when a manhole cover popped off with a puff of smoke, Bay County 911 said.

Fire crews are on scene.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.