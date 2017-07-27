Traffic lights out due to power outage in Bay City

Several traffic lights are out due to a power outage in Bay City.

The outage is downtown on the city's east side.

It is unknown when power will be restored.

The city believes the outage was caused when a manhole cover popped off with a puff of smoke, Bay County 911 said.

Fire crews are on scene.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

