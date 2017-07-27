Marijuana found in Ford, Lincoln cars shipped from Mexico - WNEM TV 5

Marijuana found in Ford, Lincoln cars shipped from Mexico

WOODHAVEN, MI (AP) -

Federal agents have seized 277 pounds (125 kilograms) of marijuana concealed in rail cars containing new Ford and Lincoln vehicles recently imported from Mexico.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Thursday the marijuana was found a day earlier by employees at the Ford Rail Distribution Facility in the Detroit suburb of Woodhaven. Federal, state and local officials then searched 200 vehicles.

No arrests have been made.

ICE did not say where the rail shipment had originated in Mexico or where the cars were produced.

ICE said Ford is cooperating fully with the investigation.

Earlier this month, authorities said more than 400 pounds (181 kilograms) of marijuana was found in 15 new cars made in Mexico and shipped to Ohio and Pennsylvania to sell.

