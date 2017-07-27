Midland residents can apply for gift certificates to help refurnish home from flood damage

Midland residents can apply for gift certificates to help refurnish their home or make minor repairs from the historic flooding.

St. John's Episcopal Church received $15,000 in grants to help residents impacted by the floods. The grants were approved by the Episcopal Relief and Development U.S. Emergency Relief Program and the Episcopal Dioceses of Eastern Michigan Council.

Residents can apply to receive a gift certificate for the Midland ReStore, Habitat for Humanity's non-profit retail outlet.

The gift certificates are available at St. John's Episcopal Church's parish office at 405 N. Saginaw Road in Midland on Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Residents must provide their name, address and phone number.

The certificates are valid through Dec. 31 and have a value of $150.

The certificates will be handed out on a first come first serve basis.

