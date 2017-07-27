Horse missing from Midland County - WNEM TV 5

Horse missing from Midland County

Posted: Updated:
By Meg McLeod, Anchor/Reporter
Connect

A horse broke out of his stall around 10 p.m. Monday night in Coleman and hasn't been seen since.

Biscuit was last seen at the cross roads of Magrudder and McNally roads headed west in Midland County. 

The Tennessee Walker's nickname is "Whiskey Bis-Key" and he's 17 years-old. He is not microchipped.

For more information on Biscuit and how to contact his owner if you have seen him, go to the NetPosse site

