Campaign promotes use of home fire escape ladders

If your home catches fire, you may only have a few moments to escape. What happens if you're upstairs with no safe way to get down?

The Flint Fire Department is offering a solution as part of the "Climbing for Life" fire safety and awareness campaign.

The campaign is designed to promote the use of home fire escape ladders.

The department will host a training session for the ladders at 9 a.m. Friday. The first 70 residents who show up and complete the training can get one for free.

It's happening at the Hasselbring Senior Center on West Home Avenue, a few blocks from Dupont Street.

