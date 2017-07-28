New life for major Bay City business district - WNEM TV 5

New life for major Bay City business district

BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

A local community is reviving plans to breathe new life into a major business district.

Work begins next week to improve part of Midland Street on Bay City’s west side. The project includes a complete reconstruction of the roadway between Henry and Walnut, including the sewers, water lines and sidewalks.

Crews will also resurface the road between Walnut and Litchfield.

The $800,000 project was originally slated to begin last summer.

You can expect to see signs and equipment moved in to the area next week, with the real work starting the first full week of August. 

