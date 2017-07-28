NWS warns of high waves, dangerous swimming conditions - WNEM TV 5

NWS warns of high waves, dangerous swimming conditions

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: NWS Source: NWS
HURON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

You might want to think twice about heading to the beach.

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazard Statement for Sanilac County and Huron County. The event is in effect from 8 a.m. Friday, July 28 through the evening.

High waves and dangerous swimming conditions are expected, according to the NWS. The warning is for beaches from Caseville to Port Huron including:

  • Caseville
  • Sand Point
  • Port Crescent State Park
  • Port Austin
  • Harbor Beach
  • Port Sanilac
  • Lexington
  • Birch Beach
  • Lakeport
  • Fort Gratiot
  • Port Huron

The NWS said northeast winds 20 to 30 knots will lead to high waves through the evening in those areas. High wave action alone can make swimming difficult on days such as this.

Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly, they said. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.