NWS warns of high waves, dangerous swimming conditions

You might want to think twice about heading to the beach.

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazard Statement for Sanilac County and Huron County. The event is in effect from 8 a.m. Friday, July 28 through the evening.

High waves and dangerous swimming conditions are expected, according to the NWS. The warning is for beaches from Caseville to Port Huron including:

Caseville

Sand Point

Port Crescent State Park

Port Austin

Harbor Beach

Port Sanilac

Lexington

Birch Beach

Lakeport

Fort Gratiot

Port Huron

The NWS said northeast winds 20 to 30 knots will lead to high waves through the evening in those areas. High wave action alone can make swimming difficult on days such as this.

Incoming waves in rapid succession can tire a swimmer quickly, they said.

