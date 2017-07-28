State wildlife officials on alert for invasive crayfish

State wildlife officials are on alert for an invasive species.

The Red Swamp Crayfish looks like a mini lobster and is a popular food item in Louisiana, but they can really mess up an ecosystem.

Once they infest a waterway, they aggressively forage for food, cutting into the habitat for amphibians, invertebrates, and small fish.

The crayfish has been spotted at Sunset Lake in Kalamazoo County and a retention pond in Novi.

An agency representative told TV5 the DNR is trying to determine the levels of infestation. The representative said they are also looking into possible sightings elsewhere.

If you spot a Red Swamp Crayfish, the DNR would like you to send photos of it along with the location, date and time it was taken. If you're not sure if it's invasive, the DNR has a chart to help you. Click here.

