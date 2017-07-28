SVSU raising $15M for business school project - WNEM TV 5

SVSU raising $15M for business school project

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw Valley State University is trying to raise $15 million for its latest project. 

The university will be a 40,000-square foot home for its College of Business Management. It will be added on to the building housing the Malcolm Field Theater for Performing Arts. 

Among its offerings will be a trading lab, cloud computer lab and a consumer behavior lab. 

The state is allocating nearly $10 million toward the project. 

The building could open for the 2019-2020 school year. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.