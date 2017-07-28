SVSU raising $15M for business school project

Saginaw Valley State University is trying to raise $15 million for its latest project.

The university will be a 40,000-square foot home for its College of Business Management. It will be added on to the building housing the Malcolm Field Theater for Performing Arts.

Among its offerings will be a trading lab, cloud computer lab and a consumer behavior lab.

The state is allocating nearly $10 million toward the project.

The building could open for the 2019-2020 school year.

